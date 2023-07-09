Major college sports conference coming to DC

The Atlantic 10 will be the first and only Division 1 Conference to have its headquarters based in the District.

WASHINGTON — Big news for college sports fans in D.C. The Atlantic 10 Conference is relocating their headquarters to the Nation’s Capital. It will be the first and only Division 1 Conference to have its headquarters based in Washington, D.C.

In November, league members will start moving into their new D.C. offices. Officials say the move is expected to be completed in June of next year, following the 2023-24 academic and athletic year.

The conference has been headquartered in Newport News, Virginia since fall of 2009. Officials say the decision to move was unanimously supported by the Atlantic 10 Presidents Council.

“The District is a vibrant major location with significant advantages in travel, economics and nationally recognized media,” stated A-10 Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade. “Washington provides access to a highly educated, diverse community that embraces Fortune 500 companies, innovative technology and is the political center of the world, all factors in the current college athletics landscape. With its robust sports history and dedicated fan bases throughout the national capital region, we are proud and excited to move to Washington, D.C.”

The conference is moving in part because of how centrally located D.C. is. Officials say league members will be closer to offices, making travel to and from meetings more convenient.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome the Atlantic 10 Conference headquarters to the Sports Capital," said DC Mayor Muriel Bowser. "DC is a city where people and organizations come to collaborate, attract new talent, and grow. We also know that sports bring people together, so having the A-10 in DC is a win-win for our city and for sports. We look forward to working with Commissioner McGlade and her team on the new partnerships and opportunities ahead and welcoming their 15 member schools to the best city in the world."

The District has hosted A-10 championship events in the past, most notably the 2018 and 2022 Men’s Basketball Championships at Capital One Area. Officials say the men’s championship will be played in D.C. again in 2025.

“Bringing the Atlantic 10 to D.C. was a collective effort between the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning & Economic Development (DMPED), DestinationDC, Events DC and WDCEP,” said Chad Shuskey, Interim President & CEO, WDCEP. “The Atlantic 10’s relocation reinforces the District as a premier destination for marquee collegiate events as well as a top location for headquarters.”