College baseball on City Island this Spring

Harrisburg Senators welcome Central Penn College to use FNB Field for eight home games

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Senators are scheduled to make their home debut on Tuesday, April 12th. The Central Penn Knights will play a home game at FNB Field almost one month earlier when they host a doubleheader on City Island on Tuesday, March 15th.

The two teams held a joint press conference on Wednesday afternoon at FNB Field to announce a partnership that allows Central Penn College to host eight home games this Spring in the Senators home ballpark. The eight games will take place within four doubleheaders.

The Senators are excited to help raise the profile of the Knights program and Central Penn can't wait to play on a professional field.

The dates for the four doubleheaders are:

Tuesday, March 15, against Penn State Hazelton, 1 & 3 p.m.

Wednesday, March 23, against Manor College, 1 & 3 p.m.

Thursday, March 31, against Christendom, 3 & 5 p.m.

Friday, April 22, against Williamson Trade, 4 & 6 p.m.