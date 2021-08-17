Cole Hamels on 60-day IL without ever pitching for Dodgers

The Dodgers have placed Hamels on the 60-day injured list, effectively ending his season before he ever pitched for the defending World Series champions.

The 37-year-old left-hander signed a $3.05 million, one-year deal with the Dodgers on Aug. 4.

The four-time All-Star was expected to add depth to a pitching staff that's been ravaged by injuries and is minus reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer, who is on paid administrative leave as authorities investigate allegations of sexual misconduct.

Manager Dave Roberts says Hamels' arm “didn't respond well” during his build-up in Arizona.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported that the issue was in Hamels' shoulder:

Cole Hamels felt shoulder pain in his simulated game in Arizona, so he won’t be able to pitch for the Dodgers this season @BNightengale was on it — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 17, 2021

It's unclear what's next for the former Philadelphia Phillies ace.

Hamels will be 38-years-old in December, and last pitched over 100 innings in 2019.

In total, Hamels has pitched just under 225 innings over the last four seasons, including 2021.

A left-handed arm with a career ERA of 3.43 and over 2500 strikeouts to his name, Hamels will surely draw interest from Major League teams if he has interest in giving it another go in 2022.

However, he may have to hold a showcase and throw a bullpen session for teams, like he did this season, in order to garner an offer.