Coach interviews with Elizabethtown, Lower Dauphin | High School Football Frenzy

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — This week's Game of the Week features Elizabethtown traveling to Lower Dauphin.

We spoke to Elizabethtown coach Keith Stokes and Lower Dauphin coach Josh Borreli before the game.

Here's a preview of the action:

Elizabethtown (2-0) at Lower Dauphin (2-0)

Two teams off to somewhat surprising stars clash Friday night in Hersheypark Stadium as the Bears take on the Falcons.

E-town improved its record to 2-0 last Friday with a 50-21 victory over McCaskey, riding great performances by QB Josh Rudy, WR Braden Cummings and RB Logan Lentz. Rudy completed 18 of 27 passes for 270 yards and hooked up with Cummings for three touchdowns. (Cummings finished with five catches for 123 yards.) Lentz racked up 268 rushing yards on 24 carries and found the end zone three times as the Bears outgained the Red Tornado 565-157 in total yardage.

After picking up a forfeit win in Week 1 due to the cancellation of Middletown's football season after a hazing incident, Lower Dauphin improved to 2-0 with a 17-14 victory at Twin Valley last Friday. Ty Millhimes rushed for 118 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns for the Falcons, but it was kicker Brandon Fritz who was the hero of the game for LD, booting a 24-yard field goal with 1:24 left to provide the winning margin.