Coach Franklin discusses abnormal 2020 season and possible return of Micah Parsons

Penn State's head football coach answered questions about the Big Ten return this Fall

The Big Ten Conference announced last week that the football season will be reinstated so the team could play a 9-game schedule this Fall starting the weekend of October 23rd-24th. Penn State Head Football Coach James Franklin answered questions from the Nittany Lions media the day after it was official.

Coach Franklin has been advocating for his players to return to the field as long as the conditions were safe. With the majority of the Big Ten's presidents convinced that can happen, he's thrilled to get back to work with the Nittany Lions.