Penn State takes center stage at Big Ten Football Media Days

Sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford gets Lions' share of the attention for his leadership role with player issues

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Sean Clifford made one thing clear on Wednesday during the second day of the Big Ten Football Media Days. He will continue his work to assist other college athletes as they navigate a host of changes facing current athletes.

What he didn't offer were details and specifics about bringing a college labor representative on to campus to speak to his teammates.

Clifford, Head Coach James Franklin and new PSU Athletic Director Dr. Patrick Kraft all stressed the importance of gathering information and having conversations about issues never discussed before.

"To me that's the nature of college football and college athletics right now," explained Franklin. "You better be willing and able to have discussions that maybe we haven't had in the past. There's probably been more changes in college football the last three years than the previous 25. Our players and specifically Sean want what's best for college athletics, want what's best for Penn State and want what's best for the Big Ten."

Clifford was joined in Indianapolis by his teammates Ji'Ayir Brown and PJ Mustipher. This was Mustipher's second consecutive year representing the Nittany Lions in front of the Big Ten media.

"I am going to be honest, I love it all," laughed Mustipher. "It is not just one thing I can point to. I got a coffee right here and I am sitting here talking to you all, what better way to spend my Wednesday."

Coach Franklin on the #B1GMediaDays stage, 1st message is about being pleased with overall depth, especially at QB. Also puts the tight end room up against anyone else’s .. @fox43 @FOX43Sports #PennState pic.twitter.com/4yAJKewf3g — Todd Sadowski (@ToddFox43) July 27, 2022