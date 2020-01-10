Clifford finds new way to lead

WR Dotson says questions around Penn State's wide out core serves as motivation

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The Penn State Nittany Lions hosted their second day of virtual media days. Our first chance to speak to many of the players about their experiences during the pandemic. Normally a day like today would be held in sunny State College and the players would show off some personality in Beaver Stadium for the cameras. This year, that is not possible and the personality doesn't come through a computer screen like it would on camera.

As expected, quarterback Sean Clifford's meeting room was packed. He faced questions from every angle but many were in the topic of communication with players and coaches. Others revolved around the installation of a new offense.

As one of the unquestioned leaders of the team, Clifford has had big shoes to fill. He has had to learn an offense, lead the quarterback room, and help get all members of the offensive unit on the same page, including a talented, but unproven, wide receiver core.

One question Clifford was asked was about his style of leadership and what he learned about himself throughout the continuing pandemic, which is challenging for a guy who likes to talk only face to face.

As for the wide receivers, Penn State is led by Jahan Dotson. Dotson will lead a young and talented core of wide outs into the season.

In the video above, Dotson addresses his units being perceived as the weakest link on the the offense and how that serves as motivation. He also talks about what the receivers need to do to catch more balls.