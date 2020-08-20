Civale's complete-game gem lifts Indians past Pirates 6-1

The Pirates fell to a lowly 4-16 on the season with the loss.

Cleveland's Aaron Civale struck out six and didn’t issue a walk while picking up the first complete game of his young career as the Indians pushed their winning streak to five with a 6-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Civale allowed just five hits and narrowly missed a shutout when Pittsburgh pushed across a run with a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Carlos Santana hit his second three-run home run in as many games for the Indians.

Domingo Santana added a bases-clearing triple as the Indians improved to a season-best six games over .500.

