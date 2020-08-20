x
Civale's complete-game gem lifts Indians past Pirates 6-1

Credit: AP
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana, right, celebrates as he returns to the dugout after hitting a three-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Dovydas Neverauskas during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Cleveland's Aaron Civale struck out six and didn’t issue a walk while picking up the first complete game of his young career as the Indians pushed their winning streak to five with a 6-1 win over Pittsburgh. 

Civale allowed just five hits and narrowly missed a shutout when Pittsburgh pushed across a run with a sacrifice fly in the ninth. 

Carlos Santana hit his second three-run home run in as many games for the Indians. 

Domingo Santana added a bases-clearing triple as the Indians improved to a season-best six games over .500. 

The Pirates fell to a lowly 4-16 on the season.

The teams conclude their series tonight at 7:05 p.m.

