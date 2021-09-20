Class in session for C.D. East Panthers with Lance Deane | Sunday Sitdown

Panthers off to 3-1 start with first year head coach

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The CD East Panthers are off to a 3-1 start. Many people would call that a great beginning, but not first year head coach Lance Deane.

In this weeks edition of the Sunday Sitdown, coach Deane breaks down the rise in expectations for the program and where he wants to see the next steps the Panthers take.

Coach Deane also tells us that while others may be surprised by their success he just smiles and believes that nothing should come as a surprise.

Deane was also asked what Mehki Flowers has proved since he came to CD East after playing the previous three seasons at Steel-High.