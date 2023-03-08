Christian Pulisic returns from injury layoff

American midfielder Christian Pulisic returned from a two-month injury layoff, entering in the 83rd minute of Chelsea’s 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

American midfielder Christian Pulisic returned from a two-month injury layoff, entering in the 83rd minute of Chelsea’s 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night that advanced the London team to the Champions League quarterdinals.

Pulisic replaced Mateo Kovačić with Chelsea leading 2-0. Pulisic had not played since injuring his right knee during a tackle by Manchester City defender John Stones in a Premier League match on Jan. 5.

American midfielder Gio Reyna entered in the fifth minute for Dortmund after Julian Brandt was injured.