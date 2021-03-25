Pulisic confident at Chelsea, hopes for Olympic appearance

Pulisic is with the U.S. national team for the first time since October 2019 ahead of exhibitions against Jamaica on Thursday and on Sunday at Northern Ireland.

Christian Pulisic is confident of regaining a regular role with Chelsea and would like to play for the U.S. at the Olympics while realizing he may not be released for them.

Pulisic is with the U.S. national team for the first time since October 2019 ahead of exhibitions against Jamaica on Thursday at Wiener Neustadt, Austria, and on Sunday at Northern Ireland.