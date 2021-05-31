x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Sports

Pulisic 1st American man to play in a Champions League final

Central Pennsylvania's own Christian Pulisic has become the first American man to play in a Champions League final.

ENGLAND, UK — Editor's note: The above video is from April 2020.

Hershey native Christian Pulisic has become the first American man to play in a Champions League final. 

He came away with a winner’s medal and almost a goal. 

The Chelsea forward came on as a substitute in the 66th minute with the London club leading Manchester City 1—0 in Porto on Saturday. T

he 22-year-old Pulisic joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. 

He had a chance to double the lead when he lifted the ball over Ederson but it went wide in the 73rd.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.