Baez, Hendricks combine to lead Cubs over Pirates

Javier Baez hit a three-run home run and Kyle Hendricks pitched one-run ball over six innings to lead the Chicago Cubs to an 8-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Baez connected in the fourth inning to put Chicago in front 3-1. The blast carried 443 feet to the back set of bleachers in left-center field and came one pitch after Nick Tropeano relieved starter Joe Musgrove.
Hendricks (4-4) scattered six hits to go with six strikeouts and two walks. He had been winless in his previous three starts.
The win was the third straight for the Cubs.
The teams will finish their three-game series today at 1:35 p.m.