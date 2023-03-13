Dietz, Campbell bring back own teams for 2023 racing season | Fast Lane

Both making their debuts at the Ice Breaker at Lincoln.

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — It was a busy offseason for a couple of drivers; not on the track, but everything that it takes behind the scenes to race.

“Basically, started from nothing. We didn’t have a trailer, equipment, shop, or anything," said Chase Dietz, driver No. 2D 410 sprint car.

Chase Dietz was one of them; he is bringing back the 2D for the first time since 2016.

“I felt like it was the best time to start my own team and do what I thought was needed to be competitive in this sport and in this area. I’m ready to take it on,” said Dietz.

However, being both a driver and a car owner can be tough. Luckily for Dietz, he and his team worked quickly, and with the purchase of a second motor, the 2D was able to make its early debut at the icebreaker.

Dietz was impressed by the quick turnaround, and recalled, “Our goal was to be ready by about the end of March. We were basically just waiting on our motor program, and we’ve met the goals that I’ve wanted to meet to get us rolling. We want to race and now it’s time to start it off and see what we can do.”

Another driver who made his returning debut in his family car is Matt Campbell.

Campbell took a couple of weeks to explore his options, but there was one thing he’s always wanted to bring back; the team his late father started.

“I didn’t want to rush into something else. I wanted to think about what I wanted for the future," asserted Campbell. "Thankfully I have a good group of people that helped make this happen and we had the opportunity to bring back my dad’s team, which I obviously had no hesitation about at all.”

The memories the No. 16 brings back are emotional to Campbell; they include winning his first 410 race in this car and sharing it with his dad. His next win in 2019 stung, solely because his father couldn't be by his side.

Nevertheless, Campbell noted there will always be a sentimental significance behind running this car in particular.

“This was his dream as well. He kind of lived through me. Like fathers do through their sons. I wouldn’t be where I’m at if it wasn’t because of him," Campbell reminisces. "And, because of my mom too. Me and my mom keeping this together, keeping it going, not only for him but for the love for racing and wanting to stay out here and be the best I can.”

