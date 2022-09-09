Changes, improvements for Penn State home games this season

Officials at Penn State University have lots of new things in store for football fans this season.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The home opener for Penn State football is Saturday, and there are a few changes coming to Beaver Stadium this season.

After years of delays getting fans into the stadium, there is now an expanded Gate C.

Fans taking bags into the stadium still must have plastic see-through bags, but now they can be a larger size.

There will also be a new pregame block party outside the stadium and new food offered at concession stands.

Penn State officials urge fans to download the new Penn State Nittany Lions mobile app before heading to the game.