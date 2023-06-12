Changes for Penn State football schedule

The Big Ten is adding USC and UCLA to the conference, and that means teams the Nittany Lions have played every year won't always be on the schedule.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Big changes are coming to Penn State's football schedules starting next year.

The university made the announcement last week.

The Big Ten is adding USC and UCLA to the conference, and that means teams the Nittany Lions have played every year won't always be on the schedule.

2024

Home:

Michigan State,

Nebraska,

Northwestern,

Ohio State,

USC

Away:

Indiana,

Purdue,

Rutgers,

Wisconsin

The game dates for the 2024 football schedule will be announced later this year.

Conference schedules in the Big Ten will include 11 protected matchups that will continue to be played annually and feature a combination of historic and geographic rivalries and trophy games.

2025

Home:

Illinois,

Minnesota,

Rutgers,

UCLA

Away:

Iowa,

Maryland,

Michigan,

Michigan State,

USC

