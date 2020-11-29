Central York's historic run ends with silver medal

HERSHEY, Pa. — The first York County team to play for a 6A state football championship settles for silver medals after a tremendous run to the finals. Central York ran into a powerhouse from Philadelphia in the title game, losing 62-13 to St. Joseph's Prep. The Hawks won their third consecutive PIAA championship with a complete effort that once again showed the rest of Pennsylvania they have no major weaknesses to exploit.
FOX43'S Andrew Kalista was at Hersheypark Stadium for the game. His recap with reaction from the Panthers is included with this story.