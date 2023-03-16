Central York's bowling team looks for back-to-back PIAA state titles

The Panthers travel to Erie to defend their state bowling title with only two returners on the roster.

YORK, Pa. — The Central York Panthers have a target on their back.

Last year was their first as a bowling team and the season ended in the best way possible, with a PIAA state championship.

On Saturday the Panthers have a chance to make it two in a row.

"I'm so excited just to be able to prove ourselves again," said head coach Julie Carson "We can go out and give it our best shot and show what we have."

The Panthers graduated three of their top bowlers a season ago. It was supposed to be a developmental year for the Panthers, but that quickly turned due to the development of the players.

Now the Panthers are locked in on winning another championship

"You know our team has worked really hard," said Carson "We have developed a lot this year and it's exciting to watch what they are doing."

The Panthers won the eastern regional title last week behind their only two returners juniors Bryce Kline and Kamryn Brenneman. The dynamic duo are the only ones with experience in this spot and will be heavily leaned on one final time

"I'm trying to get everybody to have team spirit and just be loud and have fun," said Brenneman. "I think fun is a big part of it."

"There are obviously a lot of good teams out there," said Kline. "We have to just bowl our best and see who comes out on top."

The stakes may be familiar territory, but a new environment also brings new challenges. This is the Panthers' first time going to Erie for the State Championships.