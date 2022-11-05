Central York and Susquehannock advance to the York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association lacrosse championship

Susky girls won in dramatic fashion against South Western.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — The York-Adams league hosted their league lacrosse semifinals on Wednesday.

On the boy's side, Central York took on rival Red Lion at the host site of Dallastown. While the Lions got the jump early thanks to a Jack Gulley goal, the Panthers found a spark they were looking for in the net.

Panthers junior Luke Mclaughlin stopped multiple Red Lion shots on the doorstep of the crease to give a boost to not only his bench but also his team's offense as Central York eventually won 11-7.

Central York will face Susquehannock in the finals Friday as the top-seeded Warriors cruised in the semifinal matchup against New Oxford thanks to Ben Tomasic and company lighting up the board in a 17-7 victory.

On the girl's side, drama was the order of the day as Susquehannock squared off against South Western.

Down a goal with just over two minutes left, the Warriors evened the score at 8-8 on a free position goal buy Isabella Vogel.

After a stop on defense, Susquehannock had a chance to win with 19 seconds left on the clock and senior Addison Roeder with a free position restart. Roeder went low for the game winner as the Warriors booked a spot in the final after a 9-8 victory. They will face top seed York Catholic on Friday.