Central York respects St. Joe's, but not intimidated by Hawks

The Panthers will enter uncharted territory on Saturday as the first York County football teams to play in a state title game.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Every game for the past few weeks, Central York's football team continues to make history. Not only for the program, but also for the county.

Still strapping on the pads the week of Thanksgiving is a new feeling for the Panthers.

"I've never been here. We've never been here. We're all gad that we are here and we've worked hard for it," said senior Keelan Stroman.

The Panthers are the first York County football team to make it to a state championship game. Waiting for them will be a Saint Joseph's Prep team that's won five state championships in the last seven seasons.

"They're all set with the kick-off team, they go out, they go to the sidelines, here comes their defense and vice versa," said Coach Gerry Yonchiuk. "That part's different, kind of like watching a college team. As far as substitutions go, I like our match-ups with our skill guys."

"I mean, of course we're going to be the under dogs. There's no doubt about. We're a York County team. No York County team has ever been this far. Are we intimidated? No. Are we going to accept the fact that this team is a good team and that they have great players? Of course we are. At the same time, we're going to stay humble, keep a little bit of pride, and go in and play Central Football," added senior lineman Logan Becker.

We can talk at length about Central York's offense or their imposing defense, but in their eyes, there are parts of their game that have gone under the radar and they're one's that will be huge factors when clashing with the Hawks.

"I feel like I've got a great line with a lot of great guys, said senior running back Isaiah Sturgis. "Our offensive and defensive lines, not just our offensive line. I feel like both of our lines are underrated. They have a lot of power, are smart players, and they are very disciplined players."

"I don't really see very many teams that are constantly here for each other, outside of football and on the field. So our brotherhood and the friendship that we all have together is something different," added Stroman.

And even before taking the field, the Panthers know they have the community rallying behind them.