Panthers pouncing on both sides of the ball

Through four games, Central York has outscored their opponents, 209-3.

YORK, Pa. — At 4-0, there's little that hasn't been said about the Central York offense.

"You watch and call the play, but then you watch the play develop and see how they execute it and it is a very cool thing to see," said Head Coach Gerry Yonchiuk.

The Panthers boast next-level talent all over the field, and for opponents, it's a very un-fun game of 'pick your poison.'

"Our offense keeps getting better week after week. We have big playmakers. Four running backs score so you can hand it to any of those guys, which keeps them fresh and keeps them going and our offensive line keeps getting better," said Yonchiuk.

Central York averages 52 points per game, but it's quite possible the best defense they face is the one they see in practice.

On the other side of the ball, the Panthers defense has been stingy when it comes to other teams getting into the endzone, or even the redzone for that matter. Through a whole month of football, no one has scored a touchdown against Central York.

"Oh my gosh, we talk about it every practice," said senior safety Judah Tomb. "We work really hard on our defense, not to let up any touchdowns. We've let up a field goal, but that's alright."

"Our defense has given up a field goal in four games. Our defensive coordinator Mike Cesarano has done a tremendous job and really deserves a great deal of credit," added Yonchiuk.

For the guys in orange, no matter what side of the ball they line up on, it's a nice problem to have.

"The defense starts it off, 100%. They're so stout. They're really talented and really energize our offense. There's athletes all over the field for our offense and our defense. They both combine well to get wins every week," said junior quarterback Beau Pribula.