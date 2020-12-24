Central York packs 6A All-State Team

YORK, Pa. — Central York's season came to a close in the 6A state title game, but all season long the Panthers thrilled on offense, defense, and special teams.
Clearly the Pennsylvania Football Writers took note when creating their 6A All-State team.
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Beau Pribula, Central York
Evan Clark, Manheim Township
Matt Bugbee, Nazareth
Kyle McCord, St. Joseph’s Prep
Running Back
Eddy Tillman, Pittsburgh Central Catholic
Jaheim White, York
Timmy Smith, Central Dauphin
Jalen White, Souderton
Khalani Eaton, North Penn
Wide Receiver
Marvin Harrison Jr., St. Joseph’s Prep
Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township
Sahmir Hagans, St. Joseph’s Prep
Judah Tomb, Central York
Tight End
Khalil Dinkins, North Allegheny
Offensive Line
Drew Shelton, Downingtown West]
Brad Harris, St. Joseph’s Prep
Nate Bruce, Harrisburg
Dorien Ford, Baldwin
Josh Gaffney, Central York
Athlete
Tanner Hess, Hempfield
Tyler Merwarth, Quakertown
Malik Cooper, St. Joseph’s Prep
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Josh Miller, Seneca Valley
Braelin Moore, Freedom
Nick Yagodich, St. Joseph’s Prep
Seth Griffiths, Central York
Bralen Henderson, Pittsburgh Central Catholic
Nassir Jones, Williamsport
Linebacker
Jeremiah Trotter Jr., St. Joseph’s Prep
Jack Smith, Central York
Nathan Hoke, North Allegheny
Tamir Jackson, Easton Area
Jason Henderson, Delaware Valley
Defensive Back
Sammy Knipe, State College
Troy Corson, Wilson-West Lawn
Malachi Bowman, Central Dauphin
Abdul Sabur Stewart, Coatesville
Keenan Nelson, St. Joseph’s Prep
Specialist
Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield
Athlete
Shane Hartzell, Pennridge
Matthew Cusatis, Hazleton Area
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kyle McCord, St. Joseph’s Prep
COACH OF THE YEAR: Gerry Yonchiuk, Central York