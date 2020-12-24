x
Central York packs 6A All-State Team

The Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State team for Class 6A is filled with talent from District III.
YORK, Pa. — Central York's season came to a close in the 6A state title game, but all season long the Panthers thrilled on offense, defense, and special teams.  

Clearly the Pennsylvania Football Writers took note when creating their 6A All-State team.

OFFENSE

Quarterback
Beau Pribula, Central York
Evan Clark, Manheim Township
Matt Bugbee, Nazareth
Kyle McCord, St. Joseph’s Prep

Running Back
Eddy Tillman, Pittsburgh Central Catholic
Jaheim White, York
Timmy Smith, Central Dauphin
Jalen White, Souderton
Khalani Eaton, North Penn


Wide Receiver
Marvin Harrison Jr., St. Joseph’s Prep
Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township
Sahmir Hagans, St. Joseph’s Prep
Judah Tomb, Central York


Tight End
Khalil Dinkins, North Allegheny


Offensive Line
Drew Shelton, Downingtown West]
Brad Harris, St. Joseph’s Prep
Nate Bruce, Harrisburg
Dorien Ford, Baldwin
Josh Gaffney, Central York


Athlete
Tanner Hess, Hempfield
Tyler Merwarth, Quakertown
Malik Cooper, St. Joseph’s Prep

DEFENSE

Defensive Line
Josh Miller, Seneca Valley
Braelin Moore, Freedom
Nick Yagodich, St. Joseph’s Prep
Seth Griffiths, Central York
Bralen Henderson, Pittsburgh Central Catholic
Nassir Jones, Williamsport

Linebacker
Jeremiah Trotter Jr., St. Joseph’s Prep
Jack Smith, Central York
Nathan Hoke, North Allegheny
Tamir Jackson, Easton Area
Jason Henderson, Delaware Valley

Defensive Back
Sammy Knipe, State College
Troy Corson, Wilson-West Lawn
Malachi Bowman, Central Dauphin
Abdul Sabur Stewart, Coatesville
Keenan Nelson, St. Joseph’s Prep


Specialist
Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield


Athlete
Shane Hartzell, Pennridge
Matthew Cusatis, Hazleton Area

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kyle McCord, St. Joseph’s Prep

COACH OF THE YEAR: Gerry Yonchiuk, Central York