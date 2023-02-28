Central York gets revenge against Dallastown; Cedar Cliff avenges last year's loss to Central Dauphin

The Panthers stayed undefeated on their home floor to advance to 6A finals against undefeated Cedar Cliff.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The District III girls' basketball championship is set for 6A.

The Central York Panthers will take on undefeated Cedar Cliff. Both squads came away with home victories in the semifinals in a rather dominant fashion.

The Colts had revenge on their mind after falling to Central Dauphin in this exact same spot a year ago. Central Dauphin transfer Alexis Buie dominated the old squad for the Colts and helped propel the Colts to the final District III game of the year with a chance to finish undefeated.

The Panthers of Central York also had a rematch with the YAIAA champion Dallastown Wildcats—this time on their home floor where they haven't dropped a game all year. Panthers senior Mackenzie Wright-Rawls led the way all night with a strong game on both sides of the ball.