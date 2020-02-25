Central York, Central Dauphin to play in 6A Title game

Panthers sneak one past Cumberland Valley in OT, 37-36; Rams slide by Red Lion, 49-40.

The 6A District III girls basketball championship has been decided.

The first semifinals game between Central York and Cumberland Valley was close the entire time. No lead was ever safe. Clock winding down, the Panthers tie it up and send the game into overtime. A nail biter of a finish. Central York squeezes past by one over the Eagles, 37-36.

The other semifinals game was close until Central Dauphin hit the gas and never let up in the fourth quarter against Red Lion.

The two centrals, Central York and Central Dauphin, will meet in the 6A District III girls basketball championship Saturday, February 29th at 11 A.M. at the Giant Center.