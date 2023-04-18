Central Penn collecting sneakers and cleats for underprivileged

The Knights women's soccer team will be accepting donations on campus for athletic shoes and cleats until the end of the month.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — We’ve all been there. Holding onto old shoes and cleats that are stuck in the closet and might not see the light of day. Right now is a perfect time for some spring cleaning and to get rid of those old items, but where do you go with all the items you want to separate with?

There's a perfect place for those lightly worn items. A team from Central Penn College is collecting old shoes and cleats to give them a second life.

The Knights women’s soccer team partnered with Lexa Sports Shoe-In-Lieu to donate athletic shoes and cleats to underprivileged families around the globe.

“[We're] trying to give back some of our cleats and shoes to be repurposed and recycled so, other people that don’t have the same privileges as us, can use them again," said Kacie Hoppel, Central Penn women’s soccer freshman and a graduate of Dover Area High School. “I think it’s a great way to give back.”

They're giving the shoes a second life. The Knights thought it’d be a perfect time with spring cleaning and people typically getting new gear before teams and clubs begin again.

Central Penn is the first team from Pennsylvania to participate in the Shoe-In-Lieu program. It’s an idea sparked by women’s soccer head coach Rudy Grubesky.

“It’s just a joint effort and a win-win for all involved," said Grubesky.

He says that because the more donated, the more the team will receive.

With the partnership, whatever is donated can also help the team get their uniforms at a discounted rate, which can go a long way when the women's soccer program is currently in the process of rebuilding.

Part of the team's mission is community service. This is just one way of giving back.

“Soccer is football in the rest of the world but it’s just a sport that I think everyone tries to work with each other and this is a chance to help people around the world," said Grubesky. “The more we can get, the better. It’s going to help more people.”

The cleats and athletic shoes could help a community in the states or be shipped worldwide. There’s also an opportunity for the Knights to volunteer, travel and hand out what they receive.

The soccer team has a few drop-off locations around campus but they are also working with area youth clubs to get more donations.

Collection hours with the team are from 12 p.m. to 1p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, Thursday, April 20, Tuesday, April 25 and Thursday, April 27 in the lobby of the college ATEC building, but drop-offs can happen at any time during the day in the Flagship building at the corner of Valley Road and B Street in Summerdale, Pa.

There will also be two collections baskets in the Milano and Bollinger Halls on campus.