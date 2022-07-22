Central Penn player honored at the National Women's Basketball Hall of Fame

Tahniyaah Jackson's jersey will hang in the 'Ring of Honor'

SUMMERDALE, Pa. — Every year, players from across the country, and in all levels of college and high school basketball are selected to represent the next 'Ring of Honor' class for their performance on the court.



Wednesday afternoon was a pretty exciting and surreal moment for one Central Penn player.



"Women's basketball... starting point guard ... number three ...Tahniyaah Jackson.... cheers "

Just like she was called to the court during introductions, Tahniyaah Jackson was honored at the home of the knights, because in just a few weeks, her jersey will be sent to the the National Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennieesse to be hung in the 'Ring of Honor.'

The 'Ring of Honor' "consists of over 100 jerseys hanging from the rafters of the back rotunda at the Hall of Fame. By acknowledging these young athletes, the Hall of Fame can fulfill their mission to "honor the past, celebrate the present, and promote the future" of women's basketball. The display includes jerseys of the top high school and college players from the previous season."



The two-time All-American ranked nationally in four different categories; assists, scoring, steals and rebounds.



She's the only player from the Keystone State in the 'Ring of Honor.'

Jackson has worked to get to this point as basketball has been her escape her entire life.



"I come from a rough area and all the stuff that I've been through, losing my mom, my dad being incarcerated untill I was 20 years old. I just feel like I'm a good candidate. I could have been other places but I chose this route," said Jackson.



"Throughout her life, she's done whatever it takes to win; not only personally and overcome somethings in her life to get where she's at. She's small stature but when she is out there, she's one of the biggest players and personalities on that floor," said Erin Miller, Central Penn Women's Basketball head coach.