Central Pa. schools host National Signing Day

Feb. 1 marked the third National Signing Day of the year.

YORK, Pa. — Wednesday kicked off the third and final National Signing Day.

A bunch of schools around District III hosted ceremonies to honor senior student-athletes ready to take the next step and commit to a school of their choice, in front of their biggest supporters.

“These are the people that wanted it the most for me, that are there for me every single day, that root me on the loudest. It means a lot," said Devin Shepherd, Central Dauphin senior heading to Wheeling University to play football.

CD's football team celebrating five signatories. Head coach Glen McNamee was the master of ceremonies. Five rams players were ready to take the next step in their athletic endeavors, the young men all excited to be part of the 7% of high school athletes that play at the next level.

At Cumberland Valley, 32 student-athletes made their college school choice official.

The athletes range from 14 different sports represented at the home of the eagles, from competitive cheer and golf, to baseball and track and field.

The celebration took place in front of a large gathering of friends and family as the student-athletes flashed a bright smile, knowing this in the unofficial start of their next step.

Northern York also hosted another signing day. The Polar Bears had 10 student-athletes sign on the dotted line. Shippensburg University was a big hit across the purple and white.

“We want to take the time to honor them, at the different signings to congratulate them on the things they have done, here, on the field or on the court. But, also what they will be doing outside of Northern and the collegiate level," said Angie Gaido, Northern York's athletic director.

Hempfield High School was a busy scene on Wednesday afternoon as friends and family of 29 seniors were there to applaud this group of Black Knights on National Signing Day.

Fifteen varsity sports were represented on stage. The signing class was so big that Hempfield Athletic Director Ryan Landis had to split it into two waves.

"There are a lot of swimmers here and just a lot of other talented athletes, so it's exciting that we all get to start this next chapter," said Caroline Schweigert, who signed to swim at Shippensburg University.

While some will get to stay close to home, others will stretch their legs.

"The guys on the team and the coach that's there, I really loved them and I loved the environment that the guys had down there. I think they're working towards something special and that's something that I wanted to be a part of," said future Ole Miss-bound Aidan Hodge.