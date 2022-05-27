Central Dauphin stays undefeated with District III "AAA" gold

DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Central Dauphin has been dominant this volleyball season. After claiming the District III "AAA" volleyball championship the Rams are now 19-0 on the year. Nineteen times they have taken to the court. In all those games they have yet to drop a set. That is 57 straight sets for the green and white. Impressive? You bet.
That is the standard for this years club and it shows as they keep their foot on the gas throughout every game.
Thursday night C.D. beat rival Cumberland Valley in straight sets for the third time this year.