Central Dauphin, Palmyra and Greenwood capture district field hockey titles

Rams score overtime winner to beat Lower Dauphin in 3A Championship

Fall sports teams are taking things one day at a time. Thursday was championship night for local field hockey programs. After a trio of district finals, Central Dauphin, Palmyra and Greenwood emerge as champions.

The 3A title game requires overtime between CD and Lower Dauphin. Hope Rose scores the game-winner in OT for the Rams as they edge the Falcons 2-1 for the crown.

In the 2A Championship, Palmyra jumps in front of their rivals from Hershey 3-0 and never sweat it from there. The Trojans score once to avoid a shutout but eventually fall to the Cougars 3-1.

Greenwood duplicates the previous two seasons and completes a 3-peat in the 1A final. The Wildcats play with the lead for the majority of the game and never let Newport on to the scoreboard. Greenwood posts the 2-nothing victory to earn another set of gold medals.