Central Dauphin scores game-winner with under five minutes left to win state soccer title

The Rams defeated Pennridge 2-1 to capture the 4A crown.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — "It is just going to feel amazing for the rest of my life." That's how much winning the PIAA 4A state soccer championship means to Central Dauphin Senior Nia Chinapoo.

The redemption tour is complete. @CDAthletics claims 4A state soccer title with a 2-1 victory pic.twitter.com/09h1gdThdR — Andrew Kalista (@KalistaAndrew) November 20, 2022

The Rams cap off a magical season with a 2-1 victory over Pennridge in the title game held at Eagle View Middle School in Cumberland County. The game was tied 1-1 heading to the final minutes of the 2nd half. A pass from CD's Katie Reynolds was deflected and ended up in front of Kayden Williams who booted in the go-ahead goal.

"It ended up being the deciding factor at the end of the day, these girls did everything they needed to do and more," said Central Dauphin head coach Chris Jones.