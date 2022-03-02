CD and Gettysburg set to meet again in 3A District final

SPRING GROVE, Pa. — Thursday evening was time for the 3A District III wrestling teams to battle at Spring Grove High School. Hempfield came into the match against Gettysburg as the favorite, being ranked first in the final power rankings. Although the Warriors had three forfeits, they had five pins that helped pave their way to their third straight District III team wrestling final, beating the Black Knights 36-24.

The match right next to them on mat two was the always high anticipated matchup between Cumberland Valley and Central Dauphin. This contest was flat out even the entire time and of course, came down to the final weight class. The Rams were able to pull it out over the Eagles, 28-26. Central Dauphin looks to defend their 3A District III team title.