HERSHEY, Pa. — A thrilling night of high school hockey ends with a Central Dauphin player named Hershey beating Hershey in overtime. Rams forward William Hershey scored the game winner in the extra session for CD to capture the Bears Cup 4-3 over the Trojans.

In the Viola Cup final, Cedar Crest jumps out to an early lead and then uses a late spurt to defeat West Shore 5-2. Highlights and postgame reaction from Cedar Crest are included in this story.