Celebrity athletes compete for charity in Mid Penn Bank golf shootout

Former stars in a variety of sports come to Colonial Golf & Tennis Club to raise money for breast cancer awareness

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The list of celebrity athletes is always impressive for the annual Mid Penn Bank golf shootout. Wednesday's turnout only enhanced their reputation with the addition of NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor and NFL All-Pro and former Pitt star Hugh Green.

The annual gathering at Colonial Golf & Tennis Club in Dauphin County supports the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

"That is what this whole event is about," explained former Eagles Quarterback Ron Jaworski. "My wife is a survivor, I lived it, I know what people go through when they are battling cancer. When Rory Ritrievi gives me a call I am right in line."