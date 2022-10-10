Want to celebrate like the Phillies? Here's their clubhouse celebratory playlist

The team's celebration with the Dancing On My Own remix blaring in the background was met with delight by fans. Now, the team's playlist has been located on Spotify.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies are moving on to face the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series.

Yet, fans are still loving the celebration from when the team knocked off the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card Series.

The team could be seen in multiple clips belting out the lyrics to the 'Dancing on My Own' remix by Calum Scott and Tiesto in celebration of the big win:

The Phillies all BELTING out Robyn's Dancing On My Own is killing us 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/CObR5RigAj — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 9, 2022

After further review, it appears backup catcher Garrett Stubbs is the unofficial DJ of clubhouse celebrations:

After social media users were able to zoom in on that clip, and with some crafty searching, Crossing Broad was able to locate the playlist that Stubbs played in the clubhouse following the win against St. Louis.

The playlist is available on Spotify.

One Twitter user, @E_DeBerardinis, made the discovery that Stubbs has in fact added to the playlist since the team's victory over the Cardinals:

Important Phillies update: A day after sweeping the Cardinals, Garrett Stubbs has added 4 songs to the team’s clubhouse playlist 👇 pic.twitter.com/2uhNkLTFaO — Eric (@E_DeBerardinis) October 9, 2022