Cedar Crest caps the night with a league title

Falcons win their third Lanc-Leb Title in eight years, beating the Warriors 45-41.

It was no easy task to get to the Lancaster-Lebanon finals. Both, Warwick and Cedar Cliff took control in the final minutes of the fourth quarter of their individual semifinal games.

It's been over three decades since the Warriors made back-to-back trips to the league finals.

The Falcons on a bit of a hot stretch as they search for their third title in just eight years.

Cedar Crest starts out strong. Senior Amani Jones knocks down a three-pointer to open the game.

The Falcons roll to a 7-0 lead before the Warriors answer. They expand their lead to 10-points during the second quarter as Cedar Crest goes into halftime with a comfortable lead, 24-15.

But you never want to get too comfortable playing the Warriors. Once they get on a hot streak, they're hard to stop.

In the fourth quarter, Warwick's Conor Adams makes it look easy from behind the arch to bring the Warriors within two.

This game came down to a few foul shots for the Falcons as the Warriors scrambled to keep time on the clock.

"They are a great team and we knew we had to execute coaches game plan,' said Ileri Ayo-Faleye, Cedar Crest Senior Forward. "It was going to be a dogfight whether we are up or not. We jumped out first we took advantage of our lead and we never let up"

“We were super focused all year we knew that section and league champions were two of our main goals and we accomplish both the of them so it’s awesome," said Jason Eberhart, Cedar Crest Forward.

“We slowed down,' said Tommy Smith, Cedar Crest head coach. "We calmed down and we were able to finish at the end when it was most important."