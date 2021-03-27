Cedar Crest honors seniors with signing day ceremony

The Falcons saw 16 sign on the dotted line to compete at the next level.

LEBANON, Pa. — Friday was a big day for 16 students at Cedar Crest High School.

The Falcons held a signing ceremony for their seniors who will continue their academics and athletics in college.

When combined, the student athletes are from eight sports and will head to schools in five different state.

Here's a complete list of the Cedar Crest student athletes that will be competing at the next level:

Connor Aitken - Susquehanna University - Lacrosse

Dylan Beard - Messiah University - Baseball

Ian Bowser - Allegheny College - Lacrosse

Dylanie Chappel - Huntingdon College - Lacrosse

Thomas Curtin - Chatham University - Lacrosse

Mark Gates - Delaware Valley University - Golf

Emily Hocker - Wilkes University - Basketball

Luke Hostetter - California University of Pennsylvania - Baseball

Michaela Lantz - Catawaba College - Lacrosse

Madison Ortiz - Ursinus College - Swimming

Dalton Reinhart - Mercer County Community College - Baseball

Madison Sherrid - Stevenson University - Softball

Hailey Shillabeer - King's College - Soccer

Bella Sinico - Alvernia University - Lacrosse

Conrad Wasson - Wilson College - Baseball