Cedar Crest honors seniors with signing day ceremony

LEBANON, Pa. — Friday was a big day for 16 students at Cedar Crest High School.
The Falcons held a signing ceremony for their seniors who will continue their academics and athletics in college.
When combined, the student athletes are from eight sports and will head to schools in five different state.
Here's a complete list of the Cedar Crest student athletes that will be competing at the next level:
Connor Aitken - Susquehanna University - Lacrosse
Dylan Beard - Messiah University - Baseball
Ian Bowser - Allegheny College - Lacrosse
Dylanie Chappel - Huntingdon College - Lacrosse
Thomas Curtin - Chatham University - Lacrosse
Mark Gates - Delaware Valley University - Golf
Emily Hocker - Wilkes University - Basketball
Luke Hostetter - California University of Pennsylvania - Baseball
Michaela Lantz - Catawaba College - Lacrosse
Madison Ortiz - Ursinus College - Swimming
Dalton Reinhart - Mercer County Community College - Baseball
Madison Sherrid - Stevenson University - Softball
Hailey Shillabeer - King's College - Soccer
Bella Sinico - Alvernia University - Lacrosse
Conrad Wasson - Wilson College - Baseball
Gwyneth Young - University of Pennsylvania - Track/XC