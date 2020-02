The Falcons edged the Warriors, 45-41

LANCASTER, Pa. — Warwick's ability to find offense when ever they need it, has been a highlight of their league tournament run.

Cedar Crest's ability to smother opposing teams with their defense had them on the cusp of another Lancaster-Lebanon League title.

Something had to give.

The Falcons picked up the 45-41 win over the Warriors on Friday night, in front of a standing room only crowd at Manheim Township High School.