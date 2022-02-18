Golden night for Cedar Cliff Colts in Mid-Penn Basketball Finals

Cedar Cliff girls beats Trinity for first Mid-Penn Conference title, Boys down Shippensburg in nail biter

HERSHEY, Pa. — It was a golden night for the Cedar Cliff Colts. Both their girls and boys teams capped Thursday night with Mid-Penn League titles.

The girls started the night with a meeting with Trinity. They quickly reached a 10-point lead and maintained that throughout the game, even with a few runs by the shamrocks. The colts stay perfect, 24-0 on the season and tied for their most wins in a season winning 52-36.

"There’s no animosity for who’s doing what. They just battle their tails off. From the first girl to the last girl. It all means a lot to them and us," said Scott Weyant, Cedar Cliff head girls basketball coach.

The boys saw it can be done as they faced a tough Shippensburg team. Cedar Cliff got out quick and racked up a 13-point lead early, but the greyhounds bit back. Closing the gap to just three points heading into halftime.

The entire second half was a nail bitter. After multiple ties, Ship took it's first lead early in the fourth but there was no panic in the colts eyes.

They continued to tie the greyhounds until the final minutes, went ahead with foul shots. The leader of the game was senior Tyler Houser, scoring 23-points on the night. The colts beat the greyhounds 55-49 to sweep the Mid-Penn titles.

“It’s awesome for the community. These kids are really excited but they’ve earned it. They’ve put in so much work. They earned it," said Tigh Savercool, Cedar Cliff head coach.