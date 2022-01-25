Cedar Cliff girls basketball team improves to 17-0

Cedar Cliff Colts continue impressive run to start the season

GLEN ROCK, Pa. — The Cedar Cliff Colts are on a tear this year improving their record to 17-0 after defeating Susquehannock 50-24. The Colts constantly turned the Warriors over and got easy buckets in transition. The Colts were led by Olivia Jones and Tyler Ferraro who scored 14 points and 12 points respectively. Senior Ryan Kaercher also was a presence on both ends of the floor as well.

"We just all remember like we want to keep going so there is kind of a lot to lose," said Kaercher "So we just play as a team and always have a nice chat before the game that we don't want to end the streak."

Coach Scott Weyant echoed those sentiments saying he has a team that loves playing for one another.

"Being able to play solid defense collectively this group has really bought into being on that end of the floor," said Weyant "They have played together for numerous years so they kind of know each other the way they can recover and help each other and trap so that has been the main focus."