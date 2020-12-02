Mid-Penn Girls Semifinals: Trinity and Central Dauphin Advance

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Rams of Central Dauphin jumped out to of early lead courtesy of the three ball and they did not look back in their semifinal victory over Shippensburg. Central Dauphin cruises into the final with a 46-21 win.

That is where they will me the Shamrocks of Trinity who downed Mechanicsburg 42-34. Trinity was clutch from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to secure the victory as the Wildcats made a late push. Ava Stevenson led the way for Trinity with a team high 19 points. Mechanicsburg's Talia Gillard scored 22 points in the defeat.