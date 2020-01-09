CD players and coaches "Cool" with first day of heat acclimation in District III

Helmets and shoulder pads hit the gridiron for the first time this season

LINGLESTOWN, Pa. — Monday was a big day on the sports calendar for District III football teams. There were no touchdowns or big plays to celebrate. It was just a day of simple practices.

But Monday had a new element, helmets and shoulder pads for the first day of heat acclimation in the district.

The players showed up to work hard and so to did the coaches. The heat did not, as temperatures were on the cool side as rain spritzed throughout the area.

There was no dampening of the spirits at Central Dauphin as the Rams took to their field. No matter the temperatures this week is vital to their success after a long offseason and the emotional roller-coaster in the age of COVID-19.

The Rams are happy to be on the field and taking every precaution to stay there.