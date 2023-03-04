Catching up with Connor: Lake-Lehman and Penn State product Connor McGovern signs with Buffalo Bills

McGovern signed a three-year, $23 million deal with Buffalo after four years in Dallas.

LARKSVILLE, Pa. — It’s been a busy few weeks for Connor McGovern.

”I was in Hawaii right before free agency started," McGovern explained over Zoom. "Came back to Texas, signed with Buffalo, went up to Buffalo, went to Pennsylvania, came back. Went to Florida, came back to Texas and then just went up to Buffalo to look at houses and came back and now I’m in Texas."

He found a house. He’s moving to Buffalo next week with his fiancée. After spending the first four years of his NFL career as a Dallas Cowboy, on the first day of free agency, the Lake-Lehman and Penn State product signed a three-year, $23 million deal with the Bills.

”I don’t even know how to put it into words yet," McGovern explained. "How fast everything just happened. One day I’m playing for Dallas and then literally it felt like the next day, I’m signing with Buffalo. So, I’m just very excited to start this next chapter.”

McGovern will be the Bills’ starting left guard. He chose Buffalo over an offer from the Washington Commanders. While he enjoyed his time in Dallas, the Cowboys’ offer to re-sign didn’t compare. He says the hardest part, was just letting his agent, Joel Segal, do his job.

”It’s weird," McGovern admitted. "I just had to trust my agent. He knew what he was doing. He’s done this for a long time. So, I knew he would get me the best deal he can. You’ve got to think of it as a business. What’s best for me and my family.”

And what’s best for the McGoverns is to be close to home. Orchard Park is just a four-hour drive from Lake-Lehman.

”I wanted to get closer to home, get back up north," McGovern said. "Football’s a little bit different up north. You know how it is. Just the amount of people are just so excited for me to be close. They can actually come to games. Like my whole family back in college, you know they had the McGovern-ville. They’re excited to bring that back. Beyond excited that I’m closer to home. I can actually get back home. Come see some Lake-Lehman games again. Actually get back to Penn State and see games there and more people can see me play in Buffalo now, too.”

OTA’s begin in May. The cherry on top? McGovern is getting married in June.