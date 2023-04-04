Carson Briere dismissed from Mercyhurst hockey team

The son of Philadelphia Flyers' interim general manager was dismissed from his hockey team after he and another athlete pushed an empty wheelchair down a staircase.

ERIE, Pa. — The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere has been dismissed from the Mercyhurst University men's hockey team after a video showed him and another athlete at the school pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase.

Mercyhurst posted Monday night on Twitter that Carson Briere “has been removed” from the team. The school said it cannot comment further on the situation.

Police in Erie filed charges of criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy to commit mischief and disorderly conduct against Carson Briere last month. Patrick Carrozzi, listed as a senior member of the school’s lacrosse team, faces the same three charges, according to documents filed with District Judge Sue Mack.

The two are scheduled to appear in court on May 22.

Briere and Carrozzi are seen on a surveillance video at the top of a staircase of a local bar, where they push the wheelchair down the steps on March 11.

The wheelchair’s owner, identified as Sydney Benes, filed a complaint saying the fall down the stairs damaged the left brake handle, broke the right arm rest’s plastic molding, bent a rear handle and caused the wheels to drag when moving forward. Benes said the wheelchair was purchased a year ago, costing $2,000.

The 23-year-old Briere apologized last month in a statement released through the NHL’s Flyers.

“There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment,” he said.