Carl’s Cards & Collectibles, Inc. now offering Philly sports mystery boxes

Mystery boxes include items featuring the Philadelphia Phillies, Flyers, Eagles, and Sixers.

PHILADELPHIA — Carl’s Cards & Collectibles, Inc., is offering the ultimate Philadelphia sports fan's package to help fill the sports void.

For a limited time only, Carl's Cards is offering any interested sports fans the opportunity to purchase a unique mystery box filled with autographs, card packs and boxes, novelty items, t-shirts, and so much more.

Mystery boxes include items featuring the Philadelphia Phillies, Flyers, Eagles, and Sixers.

Mystery boxes are $49.99 and will be shipped directly to your door.

They can be purchased at CarlsCards.com.

This offer is available while supplies last.

Please contact them at 610-­789-­4996 with any questions or requests.