Carl’s Cards & Collectibles, Inc. now offering Philly sports mystery boxes

PHILADELPHIA — Carl’s Cards & Collectibles, Inc., is offering the ultimate Philadelphia sports fan's package to help fill the sports void.
For a limited time only, Carl's Cards is offering any interested sports fans the opportunity to purchase a unique mystery box filled with autographs, card packs and boxes, novelty items, t-shirts, and so much more.
Mystery boxes include items featuring the Philadelphia Phillies, Flyers, Eagles, and Sixers.
Mystery boxes are $49.99 and will be shipped directly to your door.
They can be purchased at CarlsCards.com.
This offer is available while supplies last.
Please contact them at 610-789-4996 with any questions or requests.
SOURCE: Carl's Cards & Collectibles, Inc.