Former Heard star Jeff Lebo to coach in National Championship tonight for UNC

Carlisle High School legend serves as lead assistant for North Carolina basketball

CARLISLE, Pa. — A strong local connection to another big event on the national sports scene takes place tonight. Carlisle grad Jeff Lebo is on the coaching staff at North Carolina where he played his college basketball.

The Thundering Heard know a thing or two about playing and winning big games and one name embedded in that winning culture.

Tonight the former star for Carlisle High School will be on the Tar Heel bench as they look to claim a title.

“People ask me, when did I start becoming a Carolina basketball fan? Like a lot of young kids when Jeff signed his letter of intent with Carolina, that is when I became a Carolina fan.”

Those words come with a smile from high school principal Michael Black.

Back in 1985, current Carolina assistant Jeff Lebo, lead the Herd to their first of four PIAA state basketball titles. Seeing his coaching success has people excited.

“Very awesome seeing Jeff play and knowing the family and seeing the hard work he has put into basketball himself," says Black. "It is pretty awesome to have a Carlisle graduate doing that.”

Bill Owens could tell you all about Jeff's playing days, as he watched Lebo along side his son Billy Owens start that run of titles for the Herd.

“Very rewarding to see someone like Jeff who worked and coached very hard in basketball to succeed in what he enjoys doing”

As the town and Pennsylvania basketball fans take in the game tonight, there is no doubt that some will be using the Carlisle connection and Jeff’s Lebo’s success as motivation for the younger generation.

For Principal Black, Lebo is someone to look up to.