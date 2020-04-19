Carlisle girls lacrosse presses on, makes most of cancelled season

Team participates in viral Full House Challenge

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Carlisle girls lacrosse team is a young team, yet they do not back down from challenges. This year’s schedule featured tough opponents in an effort to raise their profile.

“The exposure from areas that are a little more well known than we are here in central PA with the Mid-Penn, is great," says head coach Ally Brehm. " We don’t have those teams on our schedule next year. To kind of take that away from them this year is rough.”

To keep the positivity building the team does go through some virtual workouts but also participated in the viral "Full House Challenge" after seeing players of the Women's Professional Lacrosse league take part. A no brainer decision to show off the skills

"After the first couple weeks of not having practice we were all bummed about about not being able to see each other," admitted Senior Mikayla Ramos.

So rising sophomore Alexandra Kelley contacted Mikayla, the team captain, and there was no doubt about doing the video because this team is more than stats says Ramos.

"I think that it shows what Carlisle and the girls lax team is all about. We are definitely family first, our team is more about our chemistry. We care about how good of a person you are and that video shows what our coach has given us the tools she gives us as people.