Fast Lane: Care packages for drivers and teams during PA Speedweek (part 1)

PORT ROYAL, Pa. — The long, grueling nine day stretch for PA Speedweek was even tougher on drivers and teams this year. The long days and racing wasn't the only thing that took a toll. They had to fight the heat, as well.
Tim Anderson, a local race fan, had been making care packages for teams for a few years.
"Nine days grueling schedule and they deserve it. Just to show our appreciation to what they do they whole entire week," said Tim.
He was only able to donate to a few teams but this year, Tile Style and Designs LTD jumped on board. Together, they were able to give single team a care package filled with snack, two cases of water, gatorade and a roll of quarters so they could wash their car after the race.