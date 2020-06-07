Fast Lane: Care packages for drivers and teams during PA Speedweek (part 1)

A local group of racing fans wanted to help out drivers and teams. They handout care packages halfway through PA Speedweek.

PORT ROYAL, Pa. — The long, grueling nine day stretch for PA Speedweek was even tougher on drivers and teams this year. The long days and racing wasn't the only thing that took a toll. They had to fight the heat, as well.

Tim Anderson, a local race fan, had been making care packages for teams for a few years.

"Nine days grueling schedule and they deserve it. Just to show our appreciation to what they do they whole entire week," said Tim.