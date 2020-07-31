Sources: Cards-Brewers game postponed after multiple Cardinals test positive for COVID-19

There has been no official announcement but a Cardinals executive told 5 On Your Side "we are not going to the ballpark"

MILWAUKEE — The Cardinals-Brewers game scheduled for Friday afternoon has been postponed after multiple Cardinals employees tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Associated Press. The AP cited a person with knowledge of the situation, saying they spoke anonymously because the postponement hasn't officially been announced.

A St. Louis Cardinals executive told 5 On Your Side's Frank Cusumano the team is self-isolating in their hotel in Milwaukee. There has been no official announcement from the team or MLB but the executive said, "We are not going to the ballpark."

Several MLB reporters also are reporting the postponement. Jon Heyman, who's an MLB Network insider, cited sources in reporting that a member of the Cardinals tested positive for COVID-19. Neither the team nor the league have confirmed that information.

A cardinal executive tells me that they are now all self isolating in their hotel rooms in Milwaukee. There has been no official announcement. But the executive says, “We are not going to the ballpark.” @Cardinals @ksdknews — Frank Cusumano (@Frank_Cusumano) July 31, 2020

Sources: Cardinals had positive tests, forcing postponement — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2020

Another MLB Network insider Joel Sherman also cited sources in confirming the postponement.

ESPN sent a push alert Friday morning announcing the game had been postponed and the matchup on the network's app shows it as being postponed with a makeup game date TBD.

Friday's game was supposed to start at 1:10 p.m. CST. It was set to be the Brewer's home opener.

Two other games scheduled for Friday involving the Marlins, Nationals, Blue Jays and Phillies had already been postponed because of an outbreak among Miami players and two positive tests on Philadelphia's coaching staff.

No other information has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

Can confirm #STLCards games at #Brewers game has been postponed. @JonHeyman 1st. Cards are self-isolating at their hotel, not going to the park. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 31, 2020