Candy Man has a sweet tooth for Knoxville | Sports Spotlight

Kendall hopes to make a return trip to Iowa this year.

YORK, Pa. — Last year was the first time Robbie Kendall kicked up the dirt in Knoxville, Iowa. It wasn't the outcome he hoped for and certainly not the same experience, as there was not a single fan in the stands.

Once again, the Candy Man has a sweet tooth for Knoxville.

"When I was there last year, it was dead quiet," recalled Kendall. "I didn't get to witness the whole atmosphere they've had there before. We want to go race at Knoxville, but it's a small budget team that we have, it's a family-operated team, so it's just finding a way to go out and compete against the best and that's the only place to go do it."

As a lower-budget team, they're trying to win a sponsorship to take the 15 hour trip west to the sprint car capital with a top purse of $150,000, raising money for the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame. A Hall of Famer himself, Lance Dewease won the inaugural sponsorship in 2019, which the program helped raise over $60,000.

"They wanted to raise more money and give back and whatever driver can raise the most, they give them $20,000 to come race or a sponsorship to help them come race. Even second pays $10,000 and third pays $5,000. Even if we could get $5,000 to come out, that's a huge help for us to come out and race," said Kendall.

The 2020 Hall of Fame class was recently inducted and it included three from Pennsylvania: Greg Hodnett, Walt Dyer, and Tim Shaffer. That's something Kendall hopes to also check out.

Currently, he leads in the standing with Dewease in fourth. The race to the checkered or sponsorship goes until July 31st.

"I feel like I have the car and the motors that can go out and compete with them guys, if we get our car right," added Kendall.